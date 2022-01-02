Bills-Jets game time moved for regular season finale in Week 18

The Bills' regular season finale against the New York Jets next Sunday at Highmark Stadium has been moved from a 1 p.m. kickoff to a 4:25 p.m. start.

If the Bills win, they repeat as AFC East champions.

If the Bills lose and the Patriots win, then New England wins the AFC East.

The Patriots' regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins also has been moved to 4:25 so both games with AFC East title implications will happen simultaneously.

The NFL also announced that the two Saturday games will be the Chiefs at the Broncos at 4:25 and the Cowboys at the Eagles at 8:15. Both games will be on ESPN. The Sunday Night Football finale will feature the Chargers at the Raiders at 8:20 on NBC.

Here is the full schedule:

Saturday, January 8 Kansas City at Denver ESPN/ABC 4:30 Dallas at Philadelphia ESPN/ABC 8:15 Sunday, January 9 Pittsburgh at Baltimore 1:00 Cincinnati at Cleveland 1:00 Green Bay at Detroit 1:00 Tennessee at Houston 1:00 Indianapolis at Jacksonville 1:00 Chicago at Minnesota 1:00 Washington at New York Giants 1:00 Seattle at Arizona 4:25 New Orleans at Atlanta 4:25 New York Jets at Buffalo 4:25 San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 New England at Miami 4:25 Carolina at Tampa Bay 4:25 Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas NBC 8:20