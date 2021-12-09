Bills' Jaquan Johnson, Dane Jackson join underprivileged kids for Christmas shopping spree

When Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson was in high school, he joined a group of underprivileged children who were treated to a shopping spree at a sporting goods store in Miami, a holiday charity event made extra special because it was attended by NFL running back Lamar Miller, his cousin.
Earlier this week, Johnson and Bills cornerback Dane Jackson did the same, accompanying 11 children from Lackawanna Little Loop Football & Cheerleading on a shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Orchard Park.
“Just growing up in a big household, my mom and dad worked really hard to make ends meet, and they did and they raised us the way that they could,” Johnson, the middle child of seven siblings, said while roaming the store aisles. “But every opportunity we had to go to events at the church and the park or when trucks came outside of our community to give back, we were one of the first in line. And I just got used to that. I figured that was a way of people giving back and helping the less fortunate, and I feel like I can do the same. I just want to be able to give them a gift and spark a light in them.”
Johnson, a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, also followed in Miller’s footsteps to the University of Miami, where he starred on defense for the Hurricanes and earned a degree in human and social development. Upon turning pro and signing a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Bills, he created the Johnson Opportunity Foundation to mentor and support disadvantaged children.
The small nonprofit is run by a team that includes his wife, Yanelis Johnson, a pediatric nurse. The couple met in high school and have routinely hosted philanthropic events and partnered with charitable organizations in both their hometown and in Western New York. They attended a Thanksgiving dinner last month at the Northwest Buffalo Community Center and plan to distribute Christmas gifts next week to support the Adopt-A-Family program at Child and Family Services in Buffalo, a member agency of the United Way.
Each of the kids at the event at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Tuesday received a $150 gift card, and Lackawanna Little Loop received a $2,000 grant from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation. The youth organization, which serves about 180 kids ages 5 to 14, plans to use to the money help reduce registration fees and obtain equipment.
“Where we are, people don’t have a ton of money to play football so anything we can raise helps keep the price down, so this is great,” said Kevin Pagliei, the president of Lackawanna Little Loop Football & Cheerleading. “You’re constantly getting new uniforms, new helmets, shoulder pads, things of that nature, and all the different equipment that you need for football. It’s an expensive sport. Cheerleading, as well. We just got our girls new uniforms. So this is absolutely awesome. We got the call about it and I was blown away. We tried to reach out to the kids that we know this really would help.”
Jackson, a seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2020 and one of Johnson’s best friends on the team, tagged along as an additional surprise guest.
He said he never had a similar experience when he was a child, but wished he had.
“It feels maybe just as good for me as it does for him,” Jackson said after signing a football for a young boy. “I was once in that position. He’s playing football. He’s a young kid who’s probably looking to be in the NFL one day, so it’s just a blessing for me to be able to talk to him and just introduce myself.”
Anna Whieldon, the community marketing manager for Dick’s Sporting Goods, handed out shopping bags, sandwiches, introduced the players and presented Lackawanna Little Loop with an oversized check.
“I grew up playing sports in Western New York,” Whieldon said, “so to be able to pull a group in to really have just a special experience, and to enhance their sports experience means the world to me.”
Johnson, who largely plays on special teams, has 12 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in 12 games this season, including one start. He has one year remaining on his rookie contract. But his long-term hopes and dreams extend far beyond his football career.
Whenever his playing days are over, he plans to continue to leverage the game and his nonprofit to make a significant, sustained, positive impact in his community.
“I want to be able to give back as much as possible,” Johnson said, “and I know that’s going to be reaching the kids through sports, having my own facilities for them to come train and get tutored and get mentored. That’s what I want to do when it’s all said and done. (In the meantime), it’s baby steps like this along the way at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Target, whatever I can do to give back.”