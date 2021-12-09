Bills' Jaquan Johnson, Dane Jackson join underprivileged kids for Christmas shopping spree

“Just growing up in a big household, my mom and dad worked really hard to make ends meet, and they did and they raised us the way that they could,” Johnson, the middle child of seven siblings, said while roaming the store aisles. “But every opportunity we had to go to events at the church and the park or when trucks came outside of our community to give back, we were one of the first in line. And I just got used to that. I figured that was a way of people giving back and helping the less fortunate, and I feel like I can do the same. I just want to be able to give them a gift and spark a light in them.”