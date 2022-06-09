 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie to sing Tuesday on America's Got Talent with NFL Players Choir

  • Updated
Bills OTA

Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie makes a catch during OTA practice on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and three other members of the NFL Players Choir will appear on Tuesday's episode of "America's Got Talent," a spokesperson confirmed. The show airs at 8 p.m. on NBC.

McKenzie will perform with former Bills linebacker Bryan Scott along with Michael Gaines and Dwayne Wright, both of whom played a season for the Bills. Gaines was a tight end and Wright was a running back.

The group auditioned at the end of April.

The Players Choir is a group of current and former NFL players who sing and play gospel music.

The Players Choir made its debut in 2008, with a group of 40 players, and has grown since. Most of the players are retired, but some current players also take part.

Members of the choir annually perform in smaller groups at the Super Bowl gospel celebration and other events. Gaines and Scott were part of the group who sang the national anthem at the Pro Bowl this year.

