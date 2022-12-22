Bills' Isaiah McKenzie buys wide receivers custome arcade machines

The season of giving continued at One Bills Drive, as wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie purchased custom arcade game machines for his fellow wide receivers, according to his Instagram post.

Each game was decorated in bills colors with the players' name and number. (Cole Beasley just joined the team so his was not included in the initial delivery).

Lil dirty treated the Bills WR room with personalized arcade game machines with 9,600 games on them 🤯🎄via @_IsaiahMcKenzie on IG pic.twitter.com/e6oEQvhdbR — The CAP (@CrowdAssistPod) December 22, 2022

According to the audio on McKenzie's Instagram post, the game console has 9,600 games.

"For the squad," McKenzie could be hear saying. "For the squad."

The video game delivery follows quarterback Josh Allen's purchase of custom Phat scooters for the offensive line.