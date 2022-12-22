 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie buys wide receivers custom arcade machines

  • Updated
Isaiah McKenzie

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) warms up his hands before the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The season of giving continued at One Bills Drive, as wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie purchased custom arcade game machines for his fellow wide receivers, according to his Instagram post. 

Each game was decorated in bills colors with the players' name and number. (Cole Beasley just joined the team so his was not included in the initial delivery). 

According to the audio on McKenzie's Instagram post, the game console has 9,600 games. 

"For the squad," McKenzie could be hear saying. "For the squad."

The video game delivery follows quarterback Josh Allen's purchase of custom Phat scooters for the offensive line.

