Bills' Isaiah McKenzie auditions for 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Colts pregame

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) warms up before the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie told his Twitter followers last week that he had been invited to Los Angeles to audition for "America's Got Talent."

Even the Bills social media team wondered, "What's your talent?"

Well, the answer is McKenzie auditioned as part of the NFL Players Choir, a group of current and former NFL players who sing and play gospel music, according to a spokeswoman for the show.

The new season of the series begins May 31.

It would seem likely that they made the cut, though the spokeswoman said she did not know on which episode the Players Choir would appear, or whether they would appear. 

A portion of the choir sang the national anthem at the Pro Bowl this past season, with Tim Brown, Olrick Johnson, Bryan Scott, Michael Gaines, Tommie Harris and Cam Newton taking part. The choir also sings at the annual Super Bowl gospel celebration. 

The Players Choir made its debut in 2008, with a group of 40 players, and has grown since. Most of the players are retired, but some current players also take part.

Here is a performance from the group in 2020 before the pandemic of "Victory Chant (Hail Jesus)" and "For the Rest of My Life."  

