Bills insist there will be 'no panic' after disappointing loss in season opener

As Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde stepped away from the podium after his postgame news conference, he yelled, “Plenty of games left.”

Fellow safety Jordan Poyer, who had been sitting alongside him, responded, “No panic.”

Moments earlier, Poyer had clarified that the Bills did not lose the Super Bowl in dropping the season opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium.

“We’re not going to panic; 16 games left,” quarterback Josh Allen said later. “We know what we need to do. We know we need to execute better. … This is one of the better teams we’re going to be play all year, to be honest. We have to find a way to make the adjustments and get the ball in the hands of the playmakers.”

Wide receiver Cole Beasley, seated alongside Allen at the podium, said, "We haven't lost any confidence at all," adding that they still believe they can put up 40 points per game.

Coach Sean McDermott went to a number of his go-to phrases when asked about how his team will respond.

“We’ve been here before. It’s one game,” he said. “The expectations are high. Got to stay humble and hungry in your approach. This is a week-to-week league. We’ve got to learn from this as coaches and players.”