Bills' injury updates: Zack Moss, Tremaine Edmunds to miss practice

Bills running back Zack Moss and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds did not practice Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott said.
Moss left Sunday's loss at Jacksonville and is in the concussion protocol.
Edmunds injured a hamstring against the Jaguars. "We’re getting more information on it," McDermott said. "It’s an ongoing thing. We're just trying to figure out where that is and how it will affect him this week."
Defensive end Mario Addison and Cole Beasley had veteran rest days, though, Beasley continues to rehab his injured ribs.
Offensive lineman Spencer Brown (back), tight end Dawson Knox (hand), nickel back Taron Johnson (head) and safety Jaquan Johnson (hamstring) are expected to be listed as limited.