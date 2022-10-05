Bills injury updates: Tremaine Edmunds, Jordan Poyer not practicing Wednesday

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer are among a lengthy list of players who will not practice Wednesday for the Bills, coach Sean McDermott said.

Edmunds has a hamstring injury. Poyer is dealing with sore ribs. He had X-rays immediately after Sunday's game against Baltimore.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White is eligible to come off the physically unable to play list but will not practice Wednesday. If White returns to practice, it begins a 21-day clock when the Bills either need to activate him or moved him to season-ending injured reserve.

Also not practicing, cornerback Christian Benford (hand), wide receivers Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Isaiah McKenzie (concussion protocol), and tight end Dawson Knox (undisclosed). Veteran rest days for pass rusher Von Miller, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and guard Rodger Saffold. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) is not practicing and likely headed to injured reserve.

Defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Ed Oliver (ankle) and offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot) are limited.

The Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

The injury report will be released later Wednesday.

In other roster moves, veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin and the Bills have decided to part ways. Austin had been a member of the Bills' practice squad and played the role of Lamar Jackson last week in practice. Austin will attempt to find a large opportunity with another team. The move was first reported by WGR's Sal Capaccio.

Former Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson is expected to take Austin's place, according to the NFL Network. Roberson signed as an undrafted free agent with thw Dallas Cowboys.