 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Bills' injury updates: Tremaine Edmunds, Dawson Knox, Jordan Poyer do not practice

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Ravens Football

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer celebrates an interception during the fourth quarter against Baltimore.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), safety Jordan Poyer (ribs) and tight end Dawson Knox (ribs) were among the players not participating Thursday in the portion of practice open to reporters. 

Cornerback Christian Benford (hand) also was not practicing but was on the sideline in street clothes. As expected, Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jameson Crowder (ankle) also did not practice. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who is in the concussion protocol, returned to practice in a limited capacity in a red non-contact jersey. 

The Bills will release the full injury report later Thursday.

Check back for updates.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe reveals 'systemic' emotional, sexual abuse in women's soccer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News