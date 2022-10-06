Bills' injury updates: Tremaine Edmunds, Dawson Knox, Jordan Poyer do not practice

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), safety Jordan Poyer (ribs) and tight end Dawson Knox (ribs) were among the players not participating Thursday in the portion of practice open to reporters.
Cornerback Christian Benford (hand) also was not practicing but was on the sideline in street clothes. As expected, Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jameson Crowder (ankle) also did not practice.
Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who is in the concussion protocol, returned to practice in a limited capacity in a red non-contact jersey.
The Bills will release the full injury report later Thursday.
