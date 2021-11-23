 Skip to main content
Bills' injury updates: Tremaine Edmunds, Cole Beasley practice
Bills' injury updates: Tremaine Edmunds, Cole Beasley practice

1020067500 McCoy Sports Buffalo Bills Jacksonville Jaguars

Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) signs autographs before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds practiced in full Tuesday, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley, who has been dealing with injured ribs, was a limited participant on the injury report for Monday's walkthrough and again Tuesday. 

Edmunds, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, also was a full participant Monday.

The Bills visit the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. 

Guard Jon Feliciano's status remains to be determined, McDermott said, though it is trending toward him not playing against the Saints, especially in a short week. Feliciano, who has a strained calf, is eligible to come off injured reserve.

Rookie Marquez Stevenson will practice Tuesday, McDermott said. He has been on injured reserve all season with a foot injury and the Bills have opened his 21-day window to be activated. He would be eligible to play Thursday if a roster move is made.

The Bills have 52 players on the 53-man roster but have Star Lotulelei and Spencer Brown on the reserve/Covid list. 

