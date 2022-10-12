Bills' injury updates: Tre'Davious White to begin practice

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White will practice for the first time this season Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott said.

White will not play Sunday at Kansas City, McDermott said.

White tore a knee ligament in the Bills' victory against New Orleans on Thanksgiving.

He has been on the physically unable to perform list. White's return opens a 21-day window for the Bills to either activate White or move him to injured reserve.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It's one practice at a time, and it's really one play at a time in practice," McDermott said. "Let's crawl before we walk, and that will be the approach."

McDermott noted that only White knows the full scope of what he went through, but the Bills will continue to take a cautious approach.

"I'm just excited for him to be out there," McDermott said. "It's important that he takes care of himself. That energy will help ... But the rest of the team needs to keep their eyes on the goal of the game this week."

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie has cleared the concussion protocol.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) and running back Taiwan Jones (knee) won't practice Wednesday.

Guard Rodger Saffold and pass rusher Von Miller will not practice with veteran rest days.

Check back for updates. This is a developing story.