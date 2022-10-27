 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills injury updates: Tackle Spencer Brown remains out

  • Updated
Bills Chiefs Football

Buffalo Bills player Spencer Brown walks with a boot after being injured against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills tackle Spencer Brown did not practice for the second consecutive day Thursday because of an ankle injury suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs before the bye. 

Otherwise, the Bills' injury report looks promising heading into Sunday night's game against the visiting Green Bay Packers. 

Center Mitch Morse did not practice Wednesday on a veteran rest day and was added to the injury report as a limited participant with an elbow injury. 

Running back Taiwan Jones was upgraded to limited after missing practice Wednesday with a knee injury. 

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow was limited for a second day after returning to practice this week for the first time since an ankle injury against Miami in Week 2.

For the Packers, edge rusher Rashan Gary, who has six sacks, returned to practice and could be on target to play after entering concussion protocol Sunday.  

Wide receiver Allen Lazard missed his second day of practice with a shoulder injury. The Packers are already without receiver Randall Cobb. Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson could bolster the pass catchers after missing the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb) and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) returned to practice.

Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles remained sidelined.

