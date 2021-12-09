 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills' injury updates: Star Lotulelei, Tommy Sweeney to miss practice
0 comments

Bills' injury updates: Star Lotulelei, Tommy Sweeney to miss practice

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Photos from Buffalo Bills training camp (copy)

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei will not practice Thursday because of a toe injury, coach Sean McDermott said.

Tight end Tommy Sweeney will not practice with a hip injury.

Both had been listed as limited participants Wednesday. 

The Bills visit the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. 

Fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and Efe Obada (hip) will be limited Thursday, as they were listed Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano remains on injured reserve but continues to take part in practice.

"We're still working through it with Jon and we'll see where it leads us at the end of the week," McDermott said. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News