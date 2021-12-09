Bills' injury updates: Star Lotulelei, Tommy Sweeney to miss practice

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei will not practice Thursday because of a toe injury, coach Sean McDermott said.
Tight end Tommy Sweeney will not practice with a hip injury.
Both had been listed as limited participants Wednesday.
The Bills visit the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and Efe Obada (hip) will be limited Thursday, as they were listed Wednesday.
Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano remains on injured reserve but continues to take part in practice.
"We're still working through it with Jon and we'll see where it leads us at the end of the week," McDermott said.