Bills' injury updates: Spencer Brown ruled out vs. Packers

  • Updated
Bills Chiefs Football

Buffalo Bills player Spencer Brown walks with a boot after being injured against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tackle Spencer Brown has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers because of an ankle injury, coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

Brown injured his right ankle in the second quarter in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He returned to the game, but was seen on the sideline in a walking boot.

He has not practiced this week since the Bills returned from the bye. 

"He knows, and most players in the NFL know, how important availability is," McDermott said. "He's come across some bumps in the road last year and this season, so far. We know how mentally tough he is and how physically tough he is, and he's going to be back and be off to a another good start. We hope and pray this is the last of it. Gotta stay positive with it. Stay in a positive head space. He's doing everything he can to get himself back to play here as soon as possible."

Wide receiver Juke Kumerow's status will be determined after practice Friday. He has been limited this week with an ankle injury suffered against Miami in Week 3. 

Check back for updates.

 
 
