Bills rookie cornerback Christian Benford (hand), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle) was among seven players listed as questionable. He was limited in practice Friday. Davis was also limited Wednesday, but he did not practice Thursday.

“I don’t know if he’d qualify it as a setback, but he did, let’s just say, aggravate it a little,” coach Sean McDermott said. “I don’t know if it’s a setback from that standpoint or not. But he did aggravate it, and we’ll see how it looks today.”

The other players listed as questionable are cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), safety Jordan Poyer (foot), tight end Dawson Knox (back/hip), center Mitch Morse (elbow), offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle). Those players were all limited in Friday's practice.

Jackson was out of the red non-contact jersey for Friday’s practice for the first time since his return Wednesday. Jackson suffered a neck injury against the Titans in Week 2 and was taken from HighmMark Stadium by an ambulance.

“I feel good,” Jackson said Friday. “Body feels good, ready to go. … Every day felt like it was getting better.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Jackson said his soreness was “pretty much gone.” He has been limited all week.

“Obviously wanted to be cautious with his situation, with what he went through there,” McDermott said. “But I think he’s moving in a good direction.”

Guard Ryan Bates was in a regular jersey, rather than a non-contact jersey, on Friday and does not have an injury designation for the game. Bates was in concussion protocol this week. He did not practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and was a full participant Friday.

McDermott also said that practice squad cornerback Xavier Rhodes, signed this week, is unlikely to be ready to play because of a hamstring injury. Rhodes injured his hamstring during Thursday’s practice, but he indicated there were no long-term concerns. He would need to be elevated to the roster to play.

“I was just running, covering a route, and then felt something slight,” Rhodes said.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins, who missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, returned Thursday and was a full participant on Friday. Cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm/knee) was a full participant Friday after he was limited earlier in the week. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a veteran’s rest day Friday.

The Ravens had a much shorter injury report. Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle) are doubtful. Tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was listed as questionable. He did not practice Friday, with a veteran’s rest day, but was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Stanley has not played in a game since the season opener last season.