Bills rookie cornerback Christian Benford (hand), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Sean McDermott said Friday on WGR.

McDermott said the remainder of the injuries will be evaluated as the team practices Friday. "We'll get a better feel for the rest of them and so how it goes," McDermott said.

Asked specifically about wide receiver Gabe Davis, who was downgraded from limited Wednesday to not practicing Thursday, McDermott said, "We’re just going to evaluate where it goes and take it one day at a time."

McDermott told reporters that Davis aggravated the injury in practice and "we gave him a day." He is "on schedule" to practice Friday and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

He is among seven players listed as questionable. The others: cornerbacks Dane Jackson (neck) and Cam Lewis (forearm/knee), safety Jordan Poyer (foot), tight end Dawson Knox (back/hip), center Mitch Morse (elbow) offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle). The seven players listed as questionable were all limited in Friday's practice.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Guard Ryan Bates told reporters that he was out of the concussion protocol. He was in a regular jersey, rather than a non-contact jersey, on Friday and does not have an injury designation for the game.

McDermott also said that practice squad cornerback Xavier Rhodes, signed this week, is unlikely to be ready to play with a hamstring injury.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins, who missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, returned Thursday and was a full participant on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.