Bills' injury updates: Safety Jordan Poyer sits out with shoulder issue

Safety Jordan Poyer has been added to the Buffalo Bills' injury report and did not practice Thursday because of a shoulder injury.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley did not practice for a second day with a rib injury suffered against Miami, but was with the receivers during drills.

Rookie offensive lineman Spencer Brown also did not practice again, meaning he could miss a second consecutive game with a back injury.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, defensive end Mario Addison and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei were on veterans rest days.

As expected, tight end Dawson Knox (hand) and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (calf) did not practice.

Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer practiced for a second consecutive day after being slowed by a foot injury.