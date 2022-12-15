 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills' injury updates: Ryan Bates, Jordan Phillips ruled out, Matt Milano improving

  • Updated
Bills Lions

Buffalo Bills center Ryan Bates pass blocks for quarterback Josh Allen.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills guard Ryan Bates will not play in Saturday night’s game against the Dolphins because of an ankle injury, coach Sean McDermott said Thursday.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will also not play because of a shoulder injury.

McDermott said linebacker Matt Milano (knee), fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (pectoral) are "all improving."

Milano has not practiced this week but is expected to take part Thursday.

Gilliam and Oliver have been listed as limited.

The full injury report will be released later Thursday. 

The Bills host the Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. 

