Bills' injury updates: Receiver Kumerow ruled out for KC; decisions to be made after practice

Despite the Buffalo Bills' lengthy injury report, only wide receiver Jake Kumerow has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Kansas City heading into Friday's practice, coach Sean McDermott said on WGR.
Kumerow has been sidelined with an ankle injury.
The injury report will be released later Friday with game designations.
On Thursday, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), safety Jordan Poyer (ribs) and cornerback Christian Benford (hand) were all limited for the second straight practice. Poyer and Benford were in red, non-contact jerseys, as was cornerback Tre'Davious White, who remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list and won't play Sunday.
"Everyone else is trending in a positive direction, and we’ll just see where it goes," McDermott said.
Running back Taiwan Jones (knee) and Kumerow (ankle) did not practice for the second straight day.