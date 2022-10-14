 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Bills' injury updates: Receiver Kumerow ruled out for KC; decisions to be made after practice

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Despite the Buffalo Bills' lengthy injury report, only wide receiver Jake Kumerow has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Kansas City heading into Friday's practice, coach Sean McDermott said on WGR. 

Kumerow has been sidelined with an ankle injury. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The injury report will be released later Friday with game designations. 

On Thursday, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), safety Jordan Poyer (ribs) and cornerback Christian Benford (hand) were all limited for the second straight practice. Poyer and Benford were in red, non-contact jerseys, as was cornerback Tre'Davious White, who remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list and won't play Sunday.

"Everyone else is trending in a positive direction, and we’ll just see where it goes," McDermott said.

People are also reading…

Running back Taiwan Jones (knee) and Kumerow (ankle) did not practice for the second straight day. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap

Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap

The trip to Arrowhead Stadium is more than just a Week 6 matchup between two of the AFC’s best teams. Rather, it’s a rematch of what many consider to be the best game ever played – unless you call 716 home – Kansas City’s divisional victory over the Bills in last year’s playoffs.

Bills Mailbag: Is it time to pay Jordan Poyer?

Bills Mailbag: Is it time to pay Jordan Poyer?

"Poyer has done everything asked of him from the time he signed with the Bills," writes Jay Skurski. "As his All-Pro selection last season and his first four games this year have shown, he’s still playing at an elite level. This promises to be a tough call for general manager Brandon Beane."

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News