Bills injury updates: Receiver Jake Kumerow returns to practice

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow runs during a drill at training camp.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow was on the field in full pads for the start of practice Tuesday morning at training camp at St. John Fisher University. 

Kumerow missed most of practice last week with soreness.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who returned to practice on a limited basis Monday, also was on the field Tuesday. 

Offensive lineman Tommy Doyle also returned. He went down with an injury midway through practice Monday. He appeared to get a blow to the midsection. He walked off the field under his own power and went to the locker room.

Safety Micah Hyde, who returned Monday from a hip/glute injury, also was taking part in practice. Hyde was in full pads Tuesday. He did not take part in team drills Monday.

Among those working on conditioning on the sidelines were defensive tackles Tim Settle, Brandin Bryant and Eli Ankou along with offensive lineman Greg Mancz. Offensive lineman Ryan Bates also remains sidelined.

