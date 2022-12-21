Bills injury updates: Poyer does not practice, Oliver added to report, Allen a full participant

While Bills safety Jordan Poyer did not practice Wednesday for a second day with a knee injury, he felt optimistic about his chances to play on Saturday against the Chicago Bears.

Poyer said the knee injury came during the Buffalo Bills’ game Saturday against the Dolphins. He was able to finish the game and played 100% of defensive snaps.

“Yeah, I feel all right,” Poyer said Wednesday. “Just kind of banged it up in the game. Just kind of resting it until I hopefully get back on the field (Thursday). I plan on playing. So, yeah, just resting it though.”

Poyer did not practice Tuesday and was listed with both the knee injury and a veteran’s rest day. Coach Sean McDermott said “obviously, there's a concern when a guy misses practice,” but that it is too soon to say if there’s a deeper concern that Poyer might not play.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, after he was limited Tuesday. It was the first time in nearly a month that he had been limited, but Allen said the plan helped.

“It feels good,” Allen said Wednesday on his elbow. “I think yesterday was more just, obviously, it was a walkthrough. So just trying to limit the throws and be smart with that. But it felt really good today. So, I’m glad the training staff decided to kind of keep me limited yesterday. And I haven’t felt that good in a long time.”

In addition to Poyer, Bills center Mitch Morse (concussion) and defensive end Boogie Basham (calf) did not practice Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was an addition to the injury report. He was limited with a calf injury. Linebacker Matt Milano (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) were both limited as well.

Phillips has missed the last two games since a shoulder injury in the game against the Patriots. To get him back would be a boost, McDermott said, but there are a few factors at play.

“Yeah, it's very important. He's a good football player, and we'll see where it goes this week,” McDermott said on Phillips. “Obviously, we miss him when he's not in the lineup, but availability is important. And then on top of that, being out there is one thing, but being able to perform at a winning level is another thing.”

Guards Ryan Bates (ankle) and Rodger Saffold (knee/veteran’s rest day) were upgraded to full participants Wednesday. Bates was limited Tuesday, and he has missed one game. Saffold did not practice Tuesday, though he typically takes a veteran’s rest day the first practice of the week regardless.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa (elbow) and defensive back Cam Lewis (forearm) have been listed on the injury report as full participants all week.