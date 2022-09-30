Bills' injury updates: Phillips, Benford, Kumerow out against Ravens

Bills rookie cornerback Christian Benford (hand), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Sean McDermott said Friday on WGR.

McDermott said the remainder of the injuries will be evaluated as the team practices Friday. "We'll get a better feel for the rest of them and so how it goes," McDermott said.

Asked specifically about wide receiver Gave Davis, who was downgraded from limited Wednesday to not practicing Thursday, McDermott said, "We’re just going to evaluate where it goes and take it one day at a time."

On Thursday, cornerbacks Dane Jackson (neck) and Cam Lewis (forearm/knee), and offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion) were all limited and practiced in red non-contact jerseys. Bates is in the concussion protocol, so his participation indicated that he has moved to the next stage.

Safety Jordan Poyer (foot), tight end Dawson Knox (back/hip), center Mitch Morse (elbow) offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) also were limited.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins, who missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, returned Thursday and was a full participant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.