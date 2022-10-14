Despite the Buffalo Bills' lengthy injury report, only wide receiver Jake Kumerow has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Kansas City.

Kumerow has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

The only other player with an injury designation for Sunday's game is defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who is questionable with a hamstring injury. Phillips was on a bike and worked off to the side during the portion of practice open to the media. He has been limited in practice all week.

Outside of Phillips, three other players were limited in Friday’s practice, but without injury designations for Sunday’s game: cornerback Christian Benford (hand), running back Taiwan Jones (knee), and tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Benford was in a red non-contact jersey on during the portion of Friday’s practice open to the media. Benford and Knox have been limited all week. Jones was upgraded, after he did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Safety Jordan Poyer (ribs) was out of the red non-contact jersey that he wore earlier in the week and was a full participant in Friday’s practice. It was the first full practice for Poyer since Week 2, as he first worked through a foot injury ahead of the ribs injury he sustained in the win over the Ravens.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) was also a full participant Friday, after he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cornerback Cam Lewis, who was a full participant Wednesday but limited Thursday by forearm and quad issues, was a full participant Friday.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a veteran’s rest day on Friday.