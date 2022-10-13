Bills' injury updates: Morse, Elam, Jones are full practice participants

The Buffalo Bills got some more good news on the injury report Thursday.

Center Mitch Morse, cornerback Kaiir Elam and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones were listed as full practice participants after being listed as limited Wednesday.

Morse has been dealing with an elbow injury, while Elam (foot) and Jones (hip) were new additions coming out of Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Each of them saw their status improve in advance of Sunday's showdown at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), safety Jordan Poyer (ribs) and cornerback Christian Benford (hand) were all limited for the second straight practice. Poyer and Benford were in red, non-contact jerseys, as was cornerback Tre'Davious White, who remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list and won't play Sunday.

Running back Taiwan Jones (knee) and wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) did not practice for the second straight day.

On the Kansas City side, kicker Harrison Butker was upgraded to a full practice participant after being limited Wednesday. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub told Kansas City reporters he expects Butker to kick against the Bills on Sunday "as long as we don't have any setbacks."

Chiefs edge rusher Frank Clark did not participate in practice Thursday because of an illness. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie would return to practice Thursday. McDuffie is on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury suffered in the season opener.