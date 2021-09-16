Bills' injury updates: Micah Hyde limited with neck injury; Gabe Davis returns

Bills safety Micah Hyde was in a red noncontact jersey for the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media.

Hyde was not listed on the injury report Wednesday, but was added as a limited participant because of a neck injury.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders did not practice on a veteran rest day. He was listed as a full participant Wednesday with a foot injury.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle) took part in the open portion after not practicing Wednesday. Davis told The News after Wednesday's practice that he is day to day and seeing how his body feels in practice. He was listed as limited.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (calf) was limited Wednesday and Thursday.

Receiver Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder) and linebacker Matt Milano (ankle) were full participants Thursday after being listed as limited Wednesday.