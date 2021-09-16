Bills' injury updates: Micah Hyde does not practice; Gabe Davis returns

Bills safety Micah Hyde was in a red noncontact jersey for the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media.

Hyde was not listed on the injury report Wednesday so we will need to wait to see his status.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders did not practice on a veteran rest day. He was listed as a full participant Wednesday with a foot injury.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle) took part in the open portion after not practicing Wednesday. Davis told the News after Wednesday's practice that he is day to day and seeing how his body feels in practice. He likely will be listed as limited.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (calf) was limited Wednesday and was seen during the open portion Thursday.

The practice report will be released later Thursday.

