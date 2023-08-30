Bills left guard Connor McGovern returned to practice Wednesday.

McGovern, who was injured last week, was wearing a brace on his right knee and took part in individual drills.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ribs) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (hamstring) also returned to practice during the portion open to the media. Both had been sitting out with injuries.

Wide receiver Justin Shorter (hamstring) and linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) did not take part in practice. Both are expected to be moved to injured reserve, possibly as soon as Wednesday. (The Bills announced their moves to IR later in the day).

