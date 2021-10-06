Bills' injury updates: Matt Milano to miss practice; Jordan Poyer limited

Bills linebacker Matt Milano will not practice Wednesday because of a hamstring injury, coach Sean McDermott said.

Milano was injured in Sunday's victory against the Houston Texans.

He was seen working with athletic trainers off to the side in the portion of practice open to reporters.

Safety Jordan Poyer, who did not play against Houston, will be a limited participant with an ankle injury. Cornerback Tre'Davious White (shoulder) and left guard Jon Feliciano (concussion) also will be limited.

Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who also did not play against Houston, will be a full practice participant.

Running back Taiwan Jones and rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau (toe) will not practice.

The Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.