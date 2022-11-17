Bills' injury updates: Matt Milano, Tim Settle, Reggie Gilliam return from illness

Bills linebacker Matt Milano, defensive tackle Tim Settle and fullback Reggie Gilliam returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday with an illness.
Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and cornerback Cam Lewis, who both also were out with an illness, were not spotted during the portion of practice open to reporters.
Also, not seen on the field were linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) and wide receiver Jake Kumerow.
Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie also was not spotted.
The Bills will release their injury report later Friday.
