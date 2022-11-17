 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills' injury updates: Matt Milano, Tim Settle, Reggie Gilliam return from illness

  • Updated
Matt Milano

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) walks through the tunnel before the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills linebacker Matt Milano, defensive tackle Tim Settle and fullback Reggie Gilliam returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday with an illness.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and cornerback Cam Lewis, who both also were out with an illness, were not spotted during the portion of practice open to reporters. 

Also, not seen on the field were linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) and wide receiver Jake Kumerow.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie also was not spotted. 

The Bills will release their injury report later Friday. 

Check back for updates.

The Bills coach speaks to reporters following the loss to the Vikings.
