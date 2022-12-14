Bills' injury updates: Matt Milano, Ryan Bates remain out of practice

Bills linebacker Matt Milano will not practice Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott said.

Milano did not take part in Tuesday's walk-through.

Milano injured a knee early against the Patriots but played every snap. He then played against the Jets, despite the injury, and did not practice last Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday.

Guard Ryan Bates (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) also will not practice. Fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (chest) will be limited.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow is not ready yet to come back from injury, McDermott said, and he'd need some time once he start practicing before he would be ready.

McDermott said guard Ike Boettger is looking good in his rehab. The guard is coming up on the end of his 21-day practice window. McDermott did not rule out activating him to the 53-man roster ahead of the game against Miami.