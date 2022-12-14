 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Bills' injury updates: Matt Milano, Ryan Bates remain out of practice

  • Updated
  • 0
Matt Milano pressure

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) pressures New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Bills linebacker Matt Milano will not practice Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott said. 

Milano did not take part in Tuesday's walk-through. 

Milano injured a knee early against the Patriots but played every snap. He then played against the Jets, despite the injury, and did not practice last Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday.

Guard Ryan Bates (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) also will not practice. Fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (chest) will be limited.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow is not ready yet to come back from injury, McDermott said, and he'd need some time once he start practicing before he would be ready.

McDermott said guard Ike Boettger is looking good in his rehab. The guard is coming up on the end of his 21-day practice window. McDermott did not rule out activating him to the 53-man roster ahead of the game against Miami.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco’s Atlas Lions carry the hopes of an entire continent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News