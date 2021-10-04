 Skip to main content
Bills' injury updates: Matt Milano, Jordan Poyer, Taron Johnson all 'day to day'
Bills' injury updates: Matt Milano, Jordan Poyer, Taron Johnson all 'day to day'

Bills Texans first

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) stop Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano, safety Jordan Poyer and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson are considered day to day, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday. 

Milano, who has been among the highest-graded linebackers in the NFL through the first part of the season, injured a hamstring during the 40-0 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Poyer (ankle) and Johnson (groin) did not play in the game. 

The Bills' defense is set to face its most substantial test of the season with the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a rematch of the AFC championship game. 

