Bills' injury updates: Matt Milano, Jordan Poyer, Taron Johnson all 'day to day'

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano, safety Jordan Poyer and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson are considered day to day, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday.
Milano, who has been among the highest-graded linebackers in the NFL through the first part of the season, injured a hamstring during the 40-0 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Poyer (ankle) and Johnson (groin) did not play in the game.
The Bills' defense is set to face its most substantial test of the season with the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a rematch of the AFC championship game.
Here's the #Bills Matt Milano hamstring injury play. Was doubtful to return. Milano gets pushed from behind by Laremy Tunsil down the field as Milano tries to slow down before he hopping off frame. Hard to tell what side or severity of the hamstring injury. Hopefully minor.