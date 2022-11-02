 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills injury updates: Matt Milano, Jordan Poyer do not practice Wednesday

Matt Milano

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano stretches before the game with the Packers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills linebacker Matt Milano and safety Jordan Poyer did not practice Wednesday as the team began its preparations for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Milano has an oblique strain and coach Sean McDermott said he is listed as day to day. Before practice, McDermott indicated that Milano would be limited at best, but he ended up not practicing.

Poyer has an elbow injury and also is being considered day to day, McDermott said. Interestingly, shortly after the injury report was released, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Poyer is week to week, according to a source. 

Poyer was working off to the side during the portion of practice open to the media. 

Running back Taiwan Jones (knee) did not practice. Offensive lineman Rodger Saffold and pass rusher Von Miller had veteran rest days and did not practice. Defensive tackle DaQuone Jones was listed as limited with a vet rest day. 

Three other players were limited: tackle Spencer Brown, who returned to practice after missing last week with an ankle injury; center Mitch Morse (elbow); and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (heel). 

