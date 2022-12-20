Bills' injury updates: Matt Milano, Jordan Phillips, Ryan Bates participate as team preps for Bears

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was limited in practice Tuesday with a right elbow injury for the first time in nearly a month. Allen, who first injured the elbow on his throwing arm Nov. 6 during a game against the Jets, had not been limited in practice since Nov. 23, the day before the Bills took on the Detroit Lions.

Allen has not missed any games since the injury, and he has said that even if he is limited in practice, it “doesn't impact (his) preparation.” Last month, he acknowledged he likely would manage the injury for a bit of time. He has been listed on the injury report ever since the Jets game, but had been listed as a full participant each day the last three weeks.

“It'll get to a point where it's back to normal, and I don't feel it and don't have to worry about it,” Allen said in Week 11. “But until that time comes, yeah, just being smart with it and making sure I'm not doing anything stupid in walkthroughs.”

Center Mitch Morse (concussion) and defensive end Boogie Basham (calf) did not practice Tuesday. Coach Sean McDermott said Sunday that Morse is in concussion protocol, and Basham is day to day.

Safety Jordan Poyer (knee/vet rest) and guard Rodger Saffold (knee/vet rest) also did not practice. Saffold typically has a veteran’s rest day the first practice of the week. The knee injuries are new for both players. Poyer was still on the field with defensive backs for the portion of practice open to the media.

Guard Ryan Bates (ankle), linebacker Matt Milano (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) were limited.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

McDermott said Sunday that Bates and Phillips were improving. Bates missed the game against the Dolphins, and Phillips has missed the last two contests.

Milano’s trajectory seems positive. While he has not missed a game since injuring his knee against the Patriots on Dec. 1, he missed the first two days of practice each of the last two weeks, before both times being limited on the final day.

Safety Micah Hyde (neck), cornerback Christian Benford (oblique), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) and defensive tackle Eli Ankou worked off to the side during the open portion of practice. Ankou on the practice squad injured reserve while the other three are on injured reserve.

Crowder, who has been sidelined since early in the season with an ankle injury, can return at any point. Benford (oblique) is eligible to return next week.

The Chicago Bears held a walkthrough on Tuesday, so their injury report was projected.

Six players were listed as not practicing: wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), defensive back Kindle Vildor (ankle), tight end Trevon Wesco (calf), offensive lineman Cody Whitehair (knee), offensive lineman Riley Reiff (illness) and defensive lineman Justin Jones (illness).

Wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (neck) were limited.