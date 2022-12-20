Bills' injury updates: Matt Milano, Jordan Phillips, Ryan Bates participate as team prepares for Bears

As the Bills began the practice week in advance of Saturday's game against the Chicago Bears, linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips were on the field Tuesday.

Milano injured a knee against New England, but finished the game and has played against the Jets and Dolphins. Milano had not practiced on the first two days of the previous two weeks, so his participation indicates progress.

Phillips injured a shoulder against the Patriots and has missed the last two games.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Guard Ryan Bates, who did not play against Miami, also was on the field for practice.

Center Mitch Morse (concussion protocol) and defensive end Boggie Basham (calf) were not spotted.

Safety Jordan Poyer was on the field with the team but not practicing. Guard Rodger Saffold had a veteran rest day.

Safety Micah Hyde, cornerback Christian Benford, wide receiver Jamison Crowder and defensive tackle Eli Ankou worked off to the side during the open portion. All are on injured reserve. Crowder, who has been sidelined since early in the season with an ankle injury, can return at any point. Benford (oblique) is eligible to return next week after the Bears game.

The Bills will release their full injury report later in the day.