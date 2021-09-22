Bills' injury updates: Lotulelei doesn't practice, injuries a concern in secondary

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei did not practice Wednesday because of a groin injury.

Lotulelei had been hampered by a calf injury, but made his season debut in the victory against Miami.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley and defensive end Jerry Hughes did not practice on veteran rest days.

The Bills will monitor the secondary as Levi Wallace was listed with a knee injury – although he was a full practice participant – and Dane Jackson was a limited participant with a knee issue. Safety Micah Hyde was again in a red non-contact jersey and listed as limited after an injury to his neck last week. However, he did play against the Dolphins.

Tremaine Edmunds was listed on the injury report as he recovers from heat sickness he suffered during the game. He was listed as a full participant.

Defensive lineman Efe Obada, who was inactive Sunday, was a full participant after being added to the injury list late last week with a calf injury.

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis was listed as limited with an ankle injury. He was limited most of last week, but was in the lineup against the Dolphins.