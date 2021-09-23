Bills' injury updates: Levi Wallace limited in practice; Star Lotulelei returns

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace was downgraded from a full practice participant Wednesday to a limited participant Thursday as Buffalo continues its preparations for Sunday's game against Washington.
Wallace, who missed much of Sunday's game against Miami with cramping, is listed with a knee injury.
Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (groin) was back at practice and listed as limited.
Safety Micah Hyde (neck) and cornerback Dan Jackson (knee) were listed as limited for a second consecutive day as was wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle).
Defensive tackle Efe Obada was upgraded from limited to full with a calf injury.
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and defensive end Mario Addison had veteran rest days.