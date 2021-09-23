 Skip to main content
Bills' injury updates: Levi Wallace limited in practice; Star Lotulelei returns
Bills' injury updates: Levi Wallace limited in practice; Star Lotulelei returns

  Updated
A big interception

Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace (39) celebrates after intercepting the ball the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace was downgraded from a full practice participant Wednesday to a limited participant Thursday as Buffalo continues its preparations for Sunday's game against Washington. 

Wallace, who missed much of Sunday's game against Miami with cramping, is listed with a knee injury. 

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (groin) was back at practice and listed as limited. 

Safety Micah Hyde (neck) and cornerback Dan Jackson (knee) were listed as limited for a second consecutive day as was wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle). 

Defensive tackle Efe Obada was upgraded from limited to full with a calf injury.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and defensive end Mario Addison had veteran rest days. 

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.
