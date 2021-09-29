 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills' injury updates: Jordan Poyer won't practice, listed as day to day
0 comments
top story

Bills' injury updates: Jordan Poyer won't practice, listed as day to day

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Interception

Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Bills safety Jordan Poyer will not practice Wednesday as the team begins preparations for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, coach Sean McDermott said. 

Poyer is considered day to day with an ankle injury. 

Poyer was hurt late in Sunday's victory against Washington and did not return. He left the stadium in a walking boot. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Bills rookie wide receiver Marquez Stevenson will not practice Wednesday, McDermott said. He is eligible to come off injured reserve after being out for three games. 

McDermott said the team will take it "one game at a time."

Stevenson suffered a foot injury on a kick return against the Bears in the second preseason game. 

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can Tom Brady reach his passing yards total?

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News