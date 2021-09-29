Bills' injury updates: Jordan Poyer won't practice, listed as day to day

Bills safety Jordan Poyer will not practice Wednesday as the team begins preparations for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, coach Sean McDermott said.

Poyer is considered day to day with an ankle injury.

Poyer was hurt late in Sunday's victory against Washington and did not return. He left the stadium in a walking boot.

Bills rookie wide receiver Marquez Stevenson will not practice Wednesday, McDermott said. He is eligible to come off injured reserve after being out for three games.

McDermott said the team will take it "one game at a time."

Stevenson suffered a foot injury on a kick return against the Bears in the second preseason game.