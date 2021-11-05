 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills' injury updates: Jordan Poyer, Cole Beasley listed as questionable vs. Jaguars
0 comments
top story

Bills' injury updates: Jordan Poyer, Cole Beasley listed as questionable vs. Jaguars

Support this work for $1 a month
Open again

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) grabs a catch during the fourth quarter.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills will be without a pair of starters on the offensive line Sunday.

Both rookie right tackle Spencer Brown and left guard Jon Feliciano were ruled out for the Week 9 game at Jacksonville on the team’s final injury report. Neither move comes as much of a surprise – Brown has not practice the last two weeks after suffering a back injury and will miss his second straight game.

“We're taking it day to day right now,” coach Sean McDermott said when asked whether the Bills might consider putting Brown on injured reserve with a designation to return. “We'll just see where it goes. At the end of the day, he's getting to know the NFL, and we're getting to know him, as well.”

Feliciano, meanwhile, strained his calf in the Week 8 game against Miami and was deemed week to week by McDermott.

Without them, the Bills are likely to go with the same offensive line they finished the game against the Dolphins with. From left to right, that’s tackle Dion Dawkins, left guard Ike Boettger, center Mitch Morse, right guard Cody Ford and right tackle Daryl Williams.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills list two players as questionable: Wide receiver Cole Beasley and safety Jordan Poyer. Beasley practiced for the first time all week on a limited basis Friday, and McDermott said he was “optimistic” about the veteran receiver’s chances of playing.

“He's a tough guy, and that's part of the reason why he's a Bill,” the coach said. “He got injured at some point during the (Miami) game, I believe it was the second half, so good to have him work through that there.”

Poyer, meanwhile, “bumped” his shoulder during Wednesday’s practice, according to McDermott, leading to the team holding him out Thursday. He returned on a limited basis Thursday.

Tight end Dawson Knox will miss his second straight game. Knox continues in his recovery from a broken hand suffered in Week 6 against Tennessee.

Jaguars running back James Robinson (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills. Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer said Robinson moved around some on the practice field Friday to see how his heel reacts. "It's a ... pain threshold (thing)," Meyer said. "He's a tough, tough cat."

Robinson is the only Jacksonville player to be given an injury designation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News