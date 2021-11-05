Bills' injury updates: Jordan Poyer, Cole Beasley listed as questionable vs. Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills will be without a pair of starters on the offensive line Sunday.

Both rookie right tackle Spencer Brown and left guard Jon Feliciano were ruled out for the Week 9 game at Jacksonville on the team’s final injury report. Neither move comes as much of a surprise – Brown has not practice the last two weeks after suffering a back injury and will miss his second straight game.

“We're taking it day to day right now,” coach Sean McDermott said when asked whether the Bills might consider putting Brown on injured reserve with a designation to return. “We'll just see where it goes. At the end of the day, he's getting to know the NFL, and we're getting to know him, as well.”

Feliciano, meanwhile, strained his calf in the Week 8 game against Miami and was deemed week to week by McDermott.

Without them, the Bills are likely to go with the same offensive line they finished the game against the Dolphins with. From left to right, that’s tackle Dion Dawkins, left guard Ike Boettger, center Mitch Morse, right guard Cody Ford and right tackle Daryl Williams.

