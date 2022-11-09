Bills injury updates: Jordan Poyer and Tremaine Edmunds day to day, Matt Milano returns to practice

The main injury news for the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday revolved around quarterback Josh Allen, who did not practice with a right elbow injury.

However, beyond Allen, the Bills’ injury report is lengthy once again.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle), guard Rodger Saffold (vet rest/back) and linebacker Von Miller (vet rest) did not practice Wednesday.

Coach Sean McDermott said Edmunds and Poyer are both day to day. Poyer, who did not play against the New York Jets, was working to the side during the open portion of practice.

“Greg Rousseau will also not practice and he remains week to week,” McDermott said before practice. “And then (cornerback) Tre White … he is day to day, and whether he’ll play or not this week is the same in terms of we’ll see how this week goes.”

The following Bills were limited in practice: tackle Spencer Brown (ankle), cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), linebacker Matt Milano (oblique), center Mitch Morse (vet rest/elbow) and offensive lineman David Quessenberry (groin). Brown was injured against Kansas City before the bye and did not play Sunday.

Milano, who did not play Sunday against the Jets, and Jackson were in red non-contact jerseys during the portion of practice open to the media.

Cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm) was listed on the report as a full participant.

For the Vikings, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (illness) did not practice. Cornerback Cam Dantzler (neck) and linebacker Za'Darious Smith (knee) were listed as limited. Receiver Adam Thielen (knee) was on the injury report but was a full participant.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Wednesday that Danzler is a "long shot" to play Sunday. Tomlinson is considered week to week.

Safety Cam Bynum did not practice with a personal matter that is not injury related.