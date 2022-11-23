Bills injury updates: Edmunds, Rousseau won't play vs. Lions; Morse listed as questionable

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end Greg Rousseau will not play Thursday against the Detroit Lions and defensive end A.J. Epenesa is listed as doutbful on the final injury report.

Coach Sean McDermott had said it would be a "stretch" for those players to be available this week.

Edmunds is dealing with groin and heel injuries and did not play Sunday against Cleveland. Rousseau has missed the last three games with an ankle injury. Epenesa hurt his ankle early against the Browns.

The only other Bills player with a game designation is center Mitch Morse, who is questionable with elbow and ankle injuries. Morse was injured early in the game against Cleveland. Ryan Bates is expected to play center if Morse is unable to play.

The Bills held a walk-through practice Wednesday before departing for Detroit. Edmunds, Epensena, Rousseau and Morse were listed as did not practice.

Quarterback Josh Allen was again listed as limited in practice with an elbow injury but does not have a game designation.

All other Bills plays were listed as full practice participants.

A decision has not been made on whether cornerback Tre'Davious White will make his season debut after tearing a knee ligament last Thanksgiving.