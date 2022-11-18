Bills' injury updates: Edmunds, Rousseau, White won't play vs. Browns

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive end Greg Rousseau and cornerback Tre'Davious White will not play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns in Detroit, coach Sean McDermott said Friday morning.
Edmunds did not practice Wednesday or Thursday with a groin injury.
Rousseau has been sidelined with an ankle injury that has been termed week to week.
White will be in active for the third consecutive game since being activated off the physically unable to perform list.
"He's just not ready to play," McDermott said.
As for other injured or ill players from the week, McDermott said, "Most of those guys are trending in right direction." The Bills release a final injury report later Friday.
McDermott said the team wants to fly out as close to normal time as possible, but emphasizes wanting to make sure family of players and staff are safe first.
He said a few players lost power from the snowstorm, but most of the team was able to join Zoom calls this morning. He said it also was an opportunity to check in on players and their families, as McDermott mentions there are things a lot bigger than football right now in Western New York.
