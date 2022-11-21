Bills injury updates: Edmunds, Epenesa going to 'be a stretch' to play vs. Lions

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end A.J. Epenesa “are going to be a stretch to make it,” for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday.

Edmunds did not play against Cleveland with a combination of groin and heel injuries.

Epenesa was hurt in the first half against the Browns and was announced as being questionable to return. At the start of the third quarter, the Bills announced that Epenesa would not return. He was seen in the locker room after the game with a walking boot on his left foot.

Center Mitch Morse and right tackle David Quessenberry each had a walking boot on his right foot after the game. McDermott said those players would be limited, as would defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle), who has missed the last three games.

As for Tre’Davious White’s status, McDermott again said, “We’re taking it one day at a time and we’ll see where that goes.” McDermott said the decision for White to remain inactive has been a “team decision.”

Cornerback Kaiir Elam is “getting better,” McDermott said. Elam has missed two consecutive games with an ankle injury. “Last week in a short week, he was moving in the right direction and we’ll see where that goes this week.”