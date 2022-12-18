Bills' injury updates: Defensive end Boogie Basham injures calf

Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham is day to day with a calf injury and center Mitch Morse is in concussion protocol following Saturday night's victory against the Miami Dolphins, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Sunday.
McDermott said guard Ryan Bates and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are improving. Bates has an ankle injury and is believed to have avoided a long-term issue, but he did not play against Miami.
Phillips has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.
