 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Bills' injury updates: Defensive end Boogie Basham injures calf

  • Updated
  • 0
Can't escape

Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55) grabs a hold of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham is day to day with a calf injury and center Mitch Morse is in concussion protocol following Saturday night's victory against the Miami Dolphins, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Sunday. 

McDermott said guard Ryan Bates and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are improving. Bates has an ankle injury and is believed to have avoided a long-term issue, but he did not play against Miami.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Phillips has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. 

Check back for updates.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bills coach McDermott talks about defeating the Dolphins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News