Bills' injury updates: Dane Jackson to return to practice

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson will return to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.

Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance with a neck injury suffered during the Bills’ victory against the Tennessee Titans.

McDermott said Jackson will begin a "ramp-up process" in terms of doing more each day, if possible, to get ready to return.

The Bills will be without seven players for practice: Ryan Bates (concussion), Christian Benford (hand), Dion Dawkins (non-Covid illness), Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) are injured; Von Miller and Rodger Saffold will have veteran rest days. McDermott indicated that he thought Phillips would be a "week to week" situation and likely would not play Sunday.

Along with Jackson, Jordan Poyer (foot), Ed Oliver (ankle), Mitch Morse (elbow), newcomer Justin Murray and Dawson Knox (foot) are limited.

The Bills release their first injury report of the week later Wednesday as they begin preparing for Sunday’s game at Baltimore.

