Bills' injury updates: Dane Jackson to return to practice after neck injury

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson will return to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.

Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance with a neck injury suffered during the Bills’ victory against the Tennessee Titans.

McDermott said Jackson will begin a "ramp-up process" in terms of doing more each day, if possible, to get ready to return.

“It's good to get him back out there today and see how he does,” McDermott said.

Back at practice.Great to see you, 30.

Jackson's return comes as the Bills are dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary, including a season-ending injury to safety Micah Hyde.

The Bills signed former first-round cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad Wednesday morning. Rhodes had a visit with the Bills on Tuesday.

McDermott said Rhodes, "came in the other day and did a good job, and we’re looking forward to seeing him on the field today.”

The Bills will be without seven players for practice: Ryan Bates (concussion), Christian Benford (hand), Dion Dawkins (non-Covid illness), Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) are injured; Von Miller and Rodger Saffold will have veteran rest days. Benford had surgery Tuesday and was with his teammates in the portin of practice open to the media.

McDermott indicated that he thought Phillips would be a "week to week" situation and likely would not play Sunday.

Along with Jackson, Gabe Davis (ankle), Jordan Poyer (foot), Ed Oliver (ankle), Mitch Morse (elbow), newcomer Justin Murray (foot) and Dawson Knox (foot) are limited participants.

The Bills release their first injury report of the week later Wednesday as they begin preparing for Sunday’s game at Baltimore.

