Bills injury updates: 5 Bills out due to illnees, Allen limited, Poyer returns to practice

The Bills will do a limited amount of 11-on-11 work in practice, or no 11-on-11 work, Wednesday because of the number of players out because of injury or illness, coach Sean McDermott said.

The team will modify its practice plan to mostly include individual drills.

Reggie Gilliam, Cam Lewis, Matt Milano, Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle will not practice due to a non-Covid illness.

Tremaine Edmunds (groin) will not practice because of injury. Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Greg Rousseau (ankle) also will not practice.

Von Miller and Rodger Saffold will have veteran rest days.

Quarterback Josh Allen will be listed as limited. McDermott said Allen was not reinjured but will continue the regimen from last week. McDermott said the team will evaluate him each day and determine his pratice load there.

Wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, who has been on injured reserve after foot surgery in the preseason, will begin his 21-day practice window

Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) will return to practice, McDermott said.