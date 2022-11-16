 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Bills injury updates: 5 Bills out due to illnees, Allen limited, Poyer returns to practice

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Vikings fourth

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks up at the scoreboard after giving up a defensive touchdown during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills will do a limited amount of 11-on-11 work in practice, or no 11-on-11 work, Wednesday because of the number of players out because of injury or illness, coach Sean McDermott said.

The team will modify its practice plan to mostly include individual drills. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Reggie Gilliam, Cam Lewis, Matt Milano, Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle will not practice due to a non-Covid illness.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Tremaine Edmunds (groin) will not practice because of injury. Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Greg Rousseau (ankle) also will not practice. 

Von Miller and Rodger Saffold will have veteran rest days. 

Quarterback Josh Allen will be listed as limited. McDermott said Allen was not reinjured but will continue the regimen from last week. McDermott said the team will evaluate him each day and determine his pratice load there. 

People are also reading…

Wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, who has been on injured reserve after foot surgery in the preseason, will begin his 21-day practice window 

Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) will return to practice, McDermott said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bills coach Sean McDermott talks about the loss to the Vikings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News