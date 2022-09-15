 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills injury update: Oliver, Settle, Jackson not practicing

  • Updated
Bills at Rams second

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver walks off the field with an injury during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Bills defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle did not practice for a second consecutive day Thursday.

Oliver injured an ankle in the season opener against the Rams and was limited to 18 snaps. 

The nature of Settle's injury has not been disclosed. Settle played 28 snaps in his Bills debut. 

Cornerback Dane Jackson also did not practice in the portion open to reporters. He took part in practice Wednesday. 

The Bills will release their first official injury report for Monday night's game against Tennessee later today.

