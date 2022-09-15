Bills injury update: Oliver, Settle, Jackson not practicing

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Bills defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle did not practice for a second consecutive day Thursday.

Oliver injured an ankle in the season opener against the Rams and was limited to 18 snaps.

The nature of Settle's injury has not been disclosed. Settle played 28 snaps in his Bills debut.

DTs Ed Oliver & Tim Settle were on the field, but Oliver in shirsey and getting mental reps. Settle in middle, but still not actually practicing CB Dane Jackson also on field but not practicing during open portion pic.twitter.com/N55YdEsxoF — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) September 15, 2022

Cornerback Dane Jackson also did not practice in the portion open to reporters. He took part in practice Wednesday.

The Bills will release their first official injury report for Monday night's game against Tennessee later today.