Bills' injury update: Milano, Bates and Phillips don't take part in walk-through

The Bills conducted a walk-through practice Tuesday with linebacker Matt Milano, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and guard Ryan Bates not participating, according to the injury report.

Milano (knee) was injured against the New England Patriots, but played that game and Sunday against the New York Jets. He did not practice in the first two days of the week last week and then was limited on the third practice day.

Bates (ankle) was injured against the New York Jets.

Phillips (shoulder) was injured against the New England Patriots and did not play against the Jets.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle), who did not play against the Jets, and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (pectoral) were listed as limited participants.

The Bills host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.