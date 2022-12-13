 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story topical

Bills' injury update: Milano, Bates and Phillips don't take part in walk-through

  • Updated
  • 0
Matt Milano pressure

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) pressures New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Bills conducted a walk-through practice Tuesday with linebacker Matt Milano, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and guard Ryan Bates not participating, according to the injury report. 

Milano (knee) was injured against the New England Patriots, but played that game and Sunday against the New York Jets. He did not practice in the first two days of the week last week and then was limited on the third practice day. 

Bates (ankle) was injured against the New York Jets.

Phillips (shoulder) was injured against the New England Patriots and did not play against the Jets.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle), who did not play against the Jets, and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (pectoral) were listed as limited participants. 

The Bills host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. 

