Bills' injury update: Diggs, White practice fully; Roberts, Williams limited

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Tre'Davious White were full practice participants Thursday on the team's first injury report of the week leading into Monday's game at the New England Patriots.
Diggs injured a foot late in the game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday and White suffered a stinger.
Kick returner Andre Roberts (lower back) and offensive tackle Daryl Williams (groin) were limited.
Rookie defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who was evaluated for a head injury against Denver, was a full participant and listed as not having an injury.
Tight end Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring) and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (groin) did not practice.